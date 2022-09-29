Considering ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $24.97 in the most recent trading day, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) closed at 25.39, up 1.68%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4172729 shares were traded. ZIM reached its highest trading level at $25.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.52.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZIM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $55.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on July 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $79 to $40.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ZIM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZIM has reached a high of $91.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.33.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.28M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 119.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.92M. Insiders hold about 33.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ZIM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.71M with a Short Ratio of 2.31, compared to 9.08M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.26% and a Short% of Float of 9.94%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ZIM’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.50, compared to 27.10 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 23.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $12.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $14.34 and a low estimate of $11.94, while EPS last year was $7.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $10.28, with high estimates of $11.47 and low estimates of $8.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $47.78 and $42.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $44.6. EPS for the following year is $15.09, with 8 analysts recommending between $26.41 and $6.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.73B, up 26.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.35B and the low estimate is $8.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -31.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.