Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) was 11.70 for the day, up 1.65% from the previous closing price of $11.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1757830 shares were traded. CWK reached its highest trading level at $11.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.39.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CWK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on April 05, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On November 22, 2021, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $31.

On June 15, 2021, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $27.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on June 15, 2021, with a $27 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when MACKAY MICHELLE bought 3,500 shares for $14.64 per share. The transaction valued at 51,240 led to the insider holds 50,760 shares of the business.

Robinson Nathaniel sold 15,231 shares of CWK for $267,761 on Jun 03. The now owns 22,580 shares after completing the transaction at $17.58 per share. On May 31, another insider, PAGAC Drone Holding GP I Ltd, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,156,391 shares for $18.39 each. As a result, the insider received 39,656,030 and left with 25,717,475 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cushman’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CWK has reached a high of $23.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.22.

Shares Statistics:

CWK traded an average of 933.12K shares per day over the past three months and 1.72M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 225.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.89M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CWK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.71M with a Short Ratio of 6.46, compared to 8.27M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.97% and a Short% of Float of 5.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.79 and $2.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.42. EPS for the following year is $2.61, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.05 and $2.42.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.86B to a low estimate of $1.69B. As of the current estimate, Cushman & Wakefield plc’s year-ago sales were $1.63B, an estimated increase of 8.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.8B, an increase of 17.00% over than the figure of $8.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.75B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CWK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.89B, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.2B and the low estimate is $7.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.