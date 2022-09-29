DESP (Despegar.com Corp.): Time to Pay Attention?

After closing at $5.93 in the most recent trading day, Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE: DESP) closed at 6.00, up 1.18%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1151505 shares were traded. DESP reached its highest trading level at $6.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.89.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DESP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 25, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $15.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on March 16, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $23.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DESP has reached a high of $13.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.51.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 283.42K shares per day over the past 3-months and 386.69k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 71.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.65M. Insiders hold about 15.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DESP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 882.86k with a Short Ratio of 2.46, compared to 716.92k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.33% and a Short% of Float of 1.90%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.15 and a low estimate of $-0.15, while EPS last year was $-0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.12, with high estimates of $-0.01 and low estimates of $-0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.43 and $-0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $127.65M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $127.9M to a low estimate of $127.4M. As of the current estimate, Despegar.com Corp.’s year-ago sales were $56.6M, an estimated increase of 125.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DESP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $558.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $471.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $528.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $322.84M, up 63.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $645.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $682.6M and the low estimate is $566.32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.