Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $12.97 in the most recent trading day, Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) closed at 14.22, up 9.64%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2186376 shares were traded. ERF reached its highest trading level at $14.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.97.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ERF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Enerplus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ERF has reached a high of $18.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.08.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.97M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.8M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 239.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.32M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ERF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.04M with a Short Ratio of 3.16, compared to 5.18M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.10% and a Short% of Float of 2.10%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ERF’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.12, compared to 0.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.66.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.79 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $-0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.38 and $1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.08. EPS for the following year is $3.18, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.08 and $2.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ERF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.18B, up 24.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.67B and the low estimate is $1.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.