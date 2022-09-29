GLNG (Golar LNG Limited): Time to Pay Attention?

After closing at $23.63 in the most recent trading day, Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) closed at 24.73, up 4.66%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1580141 shares were traded. GLNG reached its highest trading level at $24.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.20.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GLNG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 69.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 03, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $14 to $19.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Golar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLNG has reached a high of $30.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.09.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.26M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 108.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.14M. Insiders hold about 46.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GLNG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.73M with a Short Ratio of 1.86, compared to 2.39M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.52% and a Short% of Float of 3.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $3.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.21 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.57. EPS for the following year is $1.11, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.34 and $0.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $428M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $291M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $336.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $451.76M, down -25.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $460.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $632M and the low estimate is $298M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.