How is Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s (NYSE: AQN) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN) closed at 11.60 in the last session, down -0.77% from day before closing price of $11.69. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2540726 shares were traded. AQN reached its highest trading level at $11.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.35.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AQN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 14, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $17.50.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on April 14, 2021, with a $17.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Algonquin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AQN has reached a high of $16.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.18.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AQN traded on average about 1.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.36M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 677.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 677.45M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.95% stake in the company. Shares short for AQN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.27M with a Short Ratio of 8.80, compared to 20.54M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AQN is 0.92, which was 0.61 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.33.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.76 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.74. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.84 and $0.73.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $621.04M. It ranges from a high estimate of $681.13M to a low estimate of $558M. As of the current estimate, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s year-ago sales were $475.42M, an estimated increase of 30.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $688.83M, an increase of 30.30% less than the figure of $30.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $725M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $638.49M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AQN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.29B, up 24.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.8B and the low estimate is $2.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.