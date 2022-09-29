How is Cognyte Software Ltd.’s (NASDAQ: CGNT) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) closed at 4.73 in the last session, up 7.50% from day before closing price of $4.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2534129 shares were traded. CGNT reached its highest trading level at $5.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2501.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CGNT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on June 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $5 from $12 previously.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CGNT has reached a high of $24.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.8990, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.4095.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CGNT traded on average about 608.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 736.37k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 67.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.28M. Insiders hold about 1.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CGNT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.52M with a Short Ratio of 2.31, compared to 909.07k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.26% and a Short% of Float of 2.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.26, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.06, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $-0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.51 and $-1.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.04. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.52 and $-0.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CGNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $458.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $337.96M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $380.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $475.57M, down -20.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $417.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $495M and the low estimate is $341.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.