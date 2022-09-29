How is Eldorado Gold Corporation’s (NYSE: EGO) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) closed at 5.90 in the last session, up 13.46% from day before closing price of $5.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3431924 shares were traded. EGO reached its highest trading level at $5.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.30.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EGO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 09, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $12.

BofA/Merrill Upgraded its Underperform to Buy on March 04, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGO has reached a high of $12.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.45.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EGO traded on average about 2.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.99M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 183.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.60M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EGO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.63M with a Short Ratio of 2.69, compared to 5.54M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.5 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.05 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $288.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $288.51M to a low estimate of $288.51M. As of the current estimate, Eldorado Gold Corporation’s year-ago sales were $248.06M, an estimated increase of 16.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $308.17M, an increase of 26.00% over than the figure of $16.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $308.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $308.17M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $926M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $970.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $940.91M, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.32B and the low estimate is $990M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.