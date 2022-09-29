How is nCino Inc.’s (NASDAQ: NCNO) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) closed at 35.45 in the last session, up 4.20% from day before closing price of $34.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1177416 shares were traded. NCNO reached its highest trading level at $35.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.89.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NCNO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on September 22, 2022, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On April 13, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $60.

On November 19, 2021, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $80.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on November 19, 2021, with a $80 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 26 when Sellers Jeanette sold 1,213 shares for $33.76 per share. The transaction valued at 40,951 led to the insider holds 19,859 shares of the business.

Rudow David sold 11,000 shares of NCNO for $356,070 on Sep 06. The CFO & Treasurer now owns 161,961 shares after completing the transaction at $32.37 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, Sellers Jeanette, who serves as the VP of Accounting of the company, sold 974 shares for $32.34 each. As a result, the insider received 31,504 and left with 21,072 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NCNO has reached a high of $77.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.49.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NCNO traded on average about 714.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.1M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 110.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.05M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NCNO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.25M with a Short Ratio of 6.67, compared to 6.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.77% and a Short% of Float of 9.48%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.06 and a low estimate of $-0.09, while EPS last year was $-0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.07, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.24 and $-0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.28. EPS for the following year is $0, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.07 and $-0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NCNO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $404.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $398.46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $402.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $273.87M, up 46.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $504.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $524.58M and the low estimate is $478.14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.