HYRE (HyreCar Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, HyreCar Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.99, up 9.60% from its previous closing price of $0.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0864 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2077182 shares were traded. HYRE reached its highest trading level at $1.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HYRE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Ladenburg Thalmann on November 10, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $10.50 from $15 previously.

On August 11, 2021, Ladenburg Thalmann Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $14 to $15.

On July 22, 2021, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on July 22, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Allan Brian bought 10,000 shares for $1.18 per share. The transaction valued at 11,809 led to the insider holds 143,683 shares of the business.

De Bock Serge sold 29,025 shares of HYRE for $33,669 on Sep 13. The CFO now owns 158,204 shares after completing the transaction at $1.16 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Arctis Global LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,157,943 shares for $0.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,000,000 and bolstered with 3,920,849 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HYRE has reached a high of $9.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9785, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9735.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HYRE traded 2.54M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 21.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.71M. Insiders hold about 9.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HYRE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.12M with a Short Ratio of 0.75, compared to 2.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.71% and a Short% of Float of 11.85%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.23 and a low estimate of $-0.28, while EPS last year was $-0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.23, with high estimates of $-0.21 and low estimates of $-0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.87 and $-0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.92. EPS for the following year is $-0.59, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.4 and $-0.89.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $10.46M. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.52M to a low estimate of $10.4M. As of the current estimate, HyreCar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.94M, an estimated increase of 17.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.68M, an increase of 17.60% over than the figure of $17.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HYRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $43.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $35.72M, up 23.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $61.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $76.17M and the low estimate is $55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.