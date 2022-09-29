I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in National Grid plc (NGG).

The price of National Grid plc (NYSE: NGG) closed at 52.86 in the last session, up 2.66% from day before closing price of $51.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1037424 shares were traded. NGG reached its highest trading level at $53.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.26.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NGG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 146.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, National’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NGG has reached a high of $80.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.72.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NGG traded on average about 403.77K shares per day over the past 3-months and 611.56k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 725.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 697.07M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NGG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 556.56k with a Short Ratio of 2.35, compared to 831.13k on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NGG is 3.25, which was 0.49 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.29. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for NGG, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 16, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 02, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 21, 2017 when the company split stock in a 916:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.