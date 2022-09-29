In the case of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR), what’s next?

The closing price of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) was 13.27 for the day, up 3.19% from the previous closing price of $12.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1006344 shares were traded. AKR reached its highest trading level at $13.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.89.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AKR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 54.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 112.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 30, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $15.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 24, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when LUSCOMBE WENDY W sold 1,500 shares for $21.18 per share. The transaction valued at 31,765 led to the insider holds 33,399 shares of the business.

LUSCOMBE WENDY W sold 1,000 shares of AKR for $21,623 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 34,899 shares after completing the transaction at $21.62 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Gottfried John J., who serves as the Executive VP and CFO of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $21.85 each. As a result, the insider received 327,750 and left with 7,600 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Acadia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 63.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 13.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKR has reached a high of $23.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.01.

Shares Statistics:

AKR traded an average of 682.40K shares per day over the past three months and 707.86k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 94.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.20M. Shares short for AKR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.07M with a Short Ratio of 3.08, compared to 2.45M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.24% and a Short% of Float of 5.90%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.15, AKR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.20. The current Payout Ratio is 154.70% for AKR, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 08, 2014 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.34 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $61.45M to a low estimate of $58M. As of the current estimate, Acadia Realty Trust’s year-ago sales were $53.69M, an estimated increase of 11.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $248.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $248.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $248.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $285.9M, down -12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $256.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $270.44M and the low estimate is $242M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.