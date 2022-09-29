In the case of Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR), what’s next?

The closing price of Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) was 321.08 for the day, up 4.62% from the previous closing price of $306.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+14.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1981831 shares were traded. CHTR reached its highest trading level at $324.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $309.20.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CHTR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 110.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Atlantic Equities on August 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $477 from $755 previously.

Barclays Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on August 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $436 to $388.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Hargis Jonathan sold 3,000 shares for $458.45 per share. The transaction valued at 1,375,347 led to the insider holds 2,604 shares of the business.

Hargis Jonathan sold 2,300 shares of CHTR for $1,069,052 on May 16. The EVP/Chief Marketing Officer now owns 5,604 shares after completing the transaction at $464.81 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Winfrey Christopher L, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 2,750 shares for $591.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,627,886 and bolstered with 49,256 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Charter’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHTR has reached a high of $753.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $305.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 422.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 511.83.

Shares Statistics:

CHTR traded an average of 1.26M shares per day over the past three months and 1.93M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 164.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.14M. Insiders hold about 11.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CHTR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.35M with a Short Ratio of 6.64, compared to 7.97M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.38% and a Short% of Float of 6.42%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $8 and a low estimate of $3.6, while EPS last year was $5.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $7.9, with high estimates of $9.67 and low estimates of $6.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $34.65 and $26.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $30.71. EPS for the following year is $36.03, with 26 analysts recommending between $45.44 and $25.02.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 21 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.57B to a low estimate of $13.28B. As of the current estimate, Charter Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.61B, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $53.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $54.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.68B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.49B and the low estimate is $54.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.