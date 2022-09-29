In What Direction Will Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE:HYLN) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) was 2.96 for the day, up 0.68% from the previous closing price of $2.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1139603 shares were traded. HYLN reached its highest trading level at $3.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HYLN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 28.10 and its Current Ratio is at 28.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

UBS Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on March 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 26 when Sexton Patrick sold 68,579 shares for $3.31 per share. The transaction valued at 227,065 led to the insider holds 364,499 shares of the business.

Healy Thomas J. sold 400,000 shares of HYLN for $1,787,600 on Feb 01. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 32,972,856 shares after completing the transaction at $4.47 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, KNIGHT ROBERT M JR, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $6.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 61,481 and bolstered with 20,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 783.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HYLN has reached a high of $9.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7062, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0265.

Shares Statistics:

HYLN traded an average of 1.42M shares per day over the past three months and 1.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 173.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.07M. Insiders hold about 19.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HYLN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.77M with a Short Ratio of 10.68, compared to 13.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.92% and a Short% of Float of 10.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.18 and a low estimate of $-0.22, while EPS last year was $-0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.22, with high estimates of $-0.21 and low estimates of $-0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.78 and $-0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.8. EPS for the following year is $-0.91, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.77 and $-1.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HYLN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.59M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $200k, up 1,080.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.5M and the low estimate is $4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 386.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.