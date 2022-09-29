In What Direction Will Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Goes From Here?

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) closed the day trading at 69.33 up 2.88% from the previous closing price of $67.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1045247 shares were traded. LNTH reached its highest trading level at $70.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.48.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LNTH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on May 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $91.

On April 13, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $77.

On February 01, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $24.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on February 01, 2021, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Sabens Andrea sold 386 shares for $85.83 per share. The transaction valued at 33,130 led to the insider holds 62,390 shares of the business.

MARKISON BRIAN A sold 41,812 shares of LNTH for $3,522,293 on Sep 08. The Director now owns 32,608 shares after completing the transaction at $84.24 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, McHugh Julie, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,300 shares for $78.50 each. As a result, the insider received 337,550 and left with 26,470 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lantheus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 161.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LNTH has reached a high of $87.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.70.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LNTH traded about 1.07M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LNTH traded about 1.04M shares per day. A total of 68.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.06M. Shares short for LNTH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.55M with a Short Ratio of 2.79, compared to 2.33M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.72% and a Short% of Float of 4.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.71 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.15 and $3.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.08. EPS for the following year is $3.62, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.67 and $3.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $832.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $822.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $829.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $425.21M, up 95.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $930.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $946.6M and the low estimate is $919.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.