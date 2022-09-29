India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $0.43 in the most recent trading day, India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX: IGC) closed at 0.50, up 17.29%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0735 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2798131 shares were traded. IGC reached its highest trading level at $0.5047 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IGC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 54.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IGC has reached a high of $1.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5394, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7409.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 395.74K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.1M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 51.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.45M. Insiders hold about 9.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.20% stake in the company. Shares short for IGC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.07M with a Short Ratio of 2.73, compared to 1.59M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 1.95%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.