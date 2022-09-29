Investing in ONEOK Inc. (OKE) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, ONEOK Inc.’s stock clocked out at 52.94, up 3.84% from its previous closing price of $50.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3802077 shares were traded. OKE reached its highest trading level at $53.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.89.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OKE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 190.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 222.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 14, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $58 to $68.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 when NORTON PIERCE bought 8,975 shares for $55.54 per share. The transaction valued at 498,462 led to the insider holds 9,414 shares of the business.

HELDERMAN MARK W sold 30,000 shares of OKE for $2,017,950 on Mar 03. The Director now owns 20,679 shares after completing the transaction at $67.27 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ONEOK’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OKE has reached a high of $75.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.55.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OKE traded 2.53M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 447.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 444.13M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OKE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.98M with a Short Ratio of 2.75, compared to 6.72M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 2.30%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.74, OKE has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.74. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.74. The current Payout Ratio is 106.10% for OKE, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 02, 2014 when the company split stock in a 11422:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.01 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.04 and low estimates of $0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.04 and $3.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.87. EPS for the following year is $4.33, with 17 analysts recommending between $4.56 and $4.08.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $5.18B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.06B to a low estimate of $3.47B. As of the current estimate, ONEOK Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.03B, an estimated increase of 71.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OKE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.54B, up 27.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.7B and the low estimate is $14.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.