Is DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) closed at 55.31 in the last session, up 5.09% from day before closing price of $52.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4977088 shares were traded. DOCU reached its highest trading level at $55.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.40.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DOCU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on September 22, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $58.

On September 09, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $65.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on August 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $80 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when OLRICH SCOTT V. sold 255 shares for $110.31 per share. The transaction valued at 28,129 led to the insider holds 40,060 shares of the business.

OLRICH SCOTT V. sold 3,948 shares of DOCU for $434,623 on Apr 05. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 230,663 shares after completing the transaction at $110.09 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, OLRICH SCOTT V., who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 835 shares for $109.99 each. As a result, the insider received 91,844 and left with 40,315 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 27.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOCU has reached a high of $288.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 90.81.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DOCU traded on average about 4.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.91M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 200.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 197.74M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DOCU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.7M with a Short Ratio of 4.46, compared to 13.97M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.35% and a Short% of Float of 8.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.12 and $1.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.72. EPS for the following year is $1.94, with 18 analysts recommending between $2.29 and $1.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOCU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.11B, up 17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.93B and the low estimate is $2.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.