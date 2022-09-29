Is this a Prime Time To acquire Avient Corporation (AVNT) stock

The price of Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) closed at 31.56 in the last session, up 1.68% from day before closing price of $31.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1223499 shares were traded. AVNT reached its highest trading level at $32.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.13.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AVNT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 11, 2021, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $54.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $56.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Kunkle Lisa K. sold 11,447 shares for $60.22 per share. The transaction valued at 689,381 led to the insider holds 69,610 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Avient’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVNT has reached a high of $61.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.40.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AVNT traded on average about 488.51K shares per day over the past 3-months and 895.63k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 91.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.82M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AVNT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.4M with a Short Ratio of 4.73, compared to 2M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.63% and a Short% of Float of 3.47%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AVNT is 0.95, which was 0.85 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.09.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.52 and $3.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.48. EPS for the following year is $3.98, with 10 analysts recommending between $5.8 and $2.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.82B, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.88B and the low estimate is $3.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.