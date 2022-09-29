Is this a Prime Time To acquire Insmed Incorporated (INSM) stock

After closing at $21.37 in the most recent trading day, Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) closed at 22.78, up 6.60%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1083734 shares were traded. INSM reached its highest trading level at $22.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.57.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INSM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 18.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 18.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on April 27, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $56.

On December 06, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $45.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Wise John Drayton sold 258 shares for $27.79 per share. The transaction valued at 7,170 led to the insider holds 78,767 shares of the business.

Lewis William sold 216,800 shares of INSM for $6,035,570 on Aug 08. The Chair and CEO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $27.84 per share. On Jul 12, another insider, Smith Michael Alexander, who serves as the General Counsel, Senior VP of the company, sold 941 shares for $23.40 each. As a result, the insider received 22,019 and left with 50,455 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 61.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INSM has reached a high of $34.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.08.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 951.91k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 119.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.04M. Shares short for INSM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.06M with a Short Ratio of 7.04, compared to 11.44M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.58% and a Short% of Float of 8.80%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.84 and a low estimate of $-0.95, while EPS last year was $-1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.89, with high estimates of $-0.77 and low estimates of $-0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.16 and $-3.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.46. EPS for the following year is $-3.18, with 9 analysts recommending between $-1.85 and $-3.87.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $261.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $245M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $252.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $188.46M, up 33.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $352.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $412.4M and the low estimate is $324.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.