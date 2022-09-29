Is this a Prime Time To acquire MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) stock

The price of MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ: MXCT) closed at 6.25 in the last session, up 7.57% from day before closing price of $5.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 866700 shares were traded. MXCT reached its highest trading level at $6.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.77.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MXCT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.80 and its Current Ratio is at 14.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 24, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $36.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on August 24, 2021, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 when Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 3,235,548 shares for $4.30 per share. The transaction valued at 13,912,856 led to the insider holds 10,735,786 shares of the business.

DOUGLAS RICHARD bought 20,000 shares of MXCT for $222,400 on Nov 22. The Director now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $11.12 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Ross Thomas M., who serves as the EVP, Global Sales of the company, sold 31,163 shares for $12.08 each. As a result, the insider received 376,449 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MXCT has reached a high of $13.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.07.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MXCT traded on average about 451.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 974.65k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 101.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.56M. Insiders hold about 10.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MXCT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.09M with a Short Ratio of 4.41, compared to 2.66M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.06% and a Short% of Float of 2.42%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.07 and a low estimate of $-0.09, while EPS last year was $-0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.08, with high estimates of $-0.06 and low estimates of $-0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.24 and $-0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.26. EPS for the following year is $-0.26, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.21 and $-0.33.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $9.22M. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.7M to a low estimate of $8.86M. As of the current estimate, MaxCyte Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.83M, an estimated increase of 35.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.52M, a decrease of -6.10% less than the figure of $35.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.88M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MXCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.89M, up 27.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.7M and the low estimate is $53.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.