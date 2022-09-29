Is this a Prime Time To acquire Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) stock

The price of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) closed at 87.35 in the last session, up 0.38% from day before closing price of $87.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8286044 shares were traded. PM reached its highest trading level at $87.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $86.10.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 22, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $116 to $100.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on March 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $130 to $110.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when De Wilde Frederic sold 29,941 shares for $108.49 per share. The transaction valued at 3,248,338 led to the insider holds 178,160 shares of the business.

Barth Werner sold 12,000 shares of PM for $1,340,400 on Feb 18. The Pr.Combusibles&GlobalComb.Mktg now owns 75,178 shares after completing the transaction at $111.70 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Olczak Jacek, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $111.31 each. As a result, the insider received 4,452,308 and left with 326,907 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Philip’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PM has reached a high of $112.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $85.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 96.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 98.83.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PM traded on average about 4.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.59M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.55B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.55B. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.32M with a Short Ratio of 1.83, compared to 7.83M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.47% and a Short% of Float of 0.47%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PM is 5.08, which was 4.77 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.31.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.55 and a low estimate of $1.29, while EPS last year was $1.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.22, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.76 and $5.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.45. EPS for the following year is $5.93, with 15 analysts recommending between $6.21 and $5.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.41B, down -4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.47B and the low estimate is $29.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.