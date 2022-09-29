Is this a Prime Time To acquire Steelcase Inc. (SCS) stock

After closing at $6.84 in the most recent trading day, Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) closed at 7.10, up 3.80%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2440380 shares were traded. SCS reached its highest trading level at $7.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.76.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SCS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 11, 2021, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.

The Benchmark Company Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when Armbruster Sara E bought 5,735 shares for $6.83 per share. The transaction valued at 39,164 led to the insider holds 498,511 shares of the business.

O’Shaughnessy Lizbeth S sold 30,000 shares of SCS for $337,923 on Aug 03. The SVP, CAO, GC and Secretary now owns 288,388 shares after completing the transaction at $11.26 per share. On Apr 27, another insider, Niemann Jennifer C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,900 shares for $11.98 each. As a result, the insider received 46,708 and left with 19,346 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Steelcase’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 208.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 20.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCS has reached a high of $13.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.48.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 676.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.95M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 112.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.13M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SCS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.51M with a Short Ratio of 7.30, compared to 4.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.00% and a Short% of Float of 4.98%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SCS’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.37, compared to 40.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.68.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.68 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $1.11, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.19 and $1.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.77B, up 21.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.79B and the low estimate is $3.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.