It’s an appealing income play to consider Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS)

After closing at $20.27 in the most recent trading day, Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFS) closed at 20.01, down -1.28%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1371330 shares were traded. PFS reached its highest trading level at $20.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.88.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PFS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 05, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $23 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Murray Valerie O bought 500 shares for $21.63 per share. The transaction valued at 10,813 led to the insider holds 500 shares of the business.

Murray Valerie O bought 1,400 shares of PFS for $30,272 on Jun 14. The EVP & Chief Wealth Mgmt Off now owns 39,683 shares after completing the transaction at $21.62 per share. On May 17, another insider, LISTA GEORGE, who serves as the President/CEO SB One Insurance of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $22.15 each. As a result, the insider received 66,450 and left with 103,873 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Provident’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PFS has reached a high of $26.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.34.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 294.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 607.18k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 74.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.52M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PFS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.53M with a Short Ratio of 5.56, compared to 1.41M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.03% and a Short% of Float of 2.87%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PFS’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.92, compared to 0.96 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.11.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.24 and $2.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.2. EPS for the following year is $2.34, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.51 and $2.21.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $98.64M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $99.8M to a low estimate of $96.5M. As of the current estimate, Provident Financial Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $90.91M, an estimated increase of 8.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $407.94M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $392.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $401.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $366.02M, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $438.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $447.6M and the low estimate is $424.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.