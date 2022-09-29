It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) stock

The closing price of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) was 96.40 for the day, down -0.85% from the previous closing price of $97.23. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1077078 shares were traded. CBRL reached its highest trading level at $98.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $91.40.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CBRL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 93.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 94.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on August 02, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $100 from $109 previously.

On June 27, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $108 to $94.

On April 12, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $97.Citigroup initiated its Sell rating on April 12, 2022, with a $97 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Daily Laura A sold 1,700 shares for $117.28 per share. The transaction valued at 199,376 led to the insider holds 14,462 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cracker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBRL has reached a high of $149.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 103.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 110.67.

Shares Statistics:

CBRL traded an average of 449.63K shares per day over the past three months and 642.55k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 23.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.53M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CBRL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.61M with a Short Ratio of 5.55, compared to 3.79M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.82% and a Short% of Float of 18.32%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.30, CBRL has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.00. The current Payout Ratio is 85.10% for CBRL, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 04, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 21, 1993 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.61 and a low estimate of $1.37, while EPS last year was $2.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.23, with high estimates of $1.6 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.13 and $5.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.93. EPS for the following year is $6.62, with 8 analysts recommending between $8.13 and $5.46.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $849M to a low estimate of $831.19M. As of the current estimate, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s year-ago sales were $784.4M, an estimated increase of 7.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CBRL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.82B, up 16.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.42B and the low estimate is $3.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.