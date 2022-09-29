It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) stock

The closing price of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) was 6.20 for the day, up 6.90% from the previous closing price of $5.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13830711 shares were traded. CPG reached its highest trading level at $6.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.78.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CPG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 332.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Crescent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPG has reached a high of $10.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.09.

Shares Statistics:

CPG traded an average of 12.80M shares per day over the past three months and 13.7M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 571.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 565.25M. Insiders hold about 0.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.46% stake in the company. Shares short for CPG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.63M with a Short Ratio of 1.29, compared to 15.01M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.02, CPG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.64.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.12 and $2.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.98. EPS for the following year is $2, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.83 and $1.29.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $879.95M to a low estimate of $814.93M. As of the current estimate, Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s year-ago sales were $500.1M, an estimated increase of 69.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $804.86M, an increase of 33.60% less than the figure of $69.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $848.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $761.1M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.9B, up 78.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.61B and the low estimate is $2.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.