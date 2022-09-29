Natera Inc. (NTRA) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Natera Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) was 46.05 for the day, up 6.79% from the previous closing price of $43.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1040242 shares were traded. NTRA reached its highest trading level at $46.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.35.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NTRA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 25, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On April 25, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $54.

On March 08, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $90.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on March 08, 2022, with a $90 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when Chapman Steven Leonard sold 1,674 shares for $45.30 per share. The transaction valued at 75,828 led to the insider holds 68,313 shares of the business.

Brophy Michael Burkes sold 433 shares of NTRA for $19,613 on Sep 23. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 84,292 shares after completing the transaction at $45.30 per share. On Sep 23, another insider, RABINOWITZ DANIEL, who serves as the SEC. AND CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of the company, sold 481 shares for $45.30 each. As a result, the insider received 21,787 and left with 145,192 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTRA has reached a high of $121.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.34.

Shares Statistics:

NTRA traded an average of 1.22M shares per day over the past three months and 1.27M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 96.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.14M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NTRA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.1M with a Short Ratio of 4.41, compared to 7.14M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.33% and a Short% of Float of 6.81%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.37 and a low estimate of $-1.63, while EPS last year was $-1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.48, with high estimates of $-1.3 and low estimates of $-1.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-5.43 and $-6.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-5.88. EPS for the following year is $-5.05, with 12 analysts recommending between $-4.02 and $-5.68.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $197.4M to a low estimate of $183.3M. As of the current estimate, Natera Inc.’s year-ago sales were $142.03M, an estimated increase of 36.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $202.47M, an increase of 33.80% less than the figure of $36.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $205.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $198.9M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $814.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $795.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $805.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $625.49M, up 28.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $996.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.05B and the low estimate is $950M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.