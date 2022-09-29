PepGen Inc. (PEPG) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ: PEPG) closed the day trading at 10.93 up 110.19% from the previous closing price of $5.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9914311 shares were traded. PEPG reached its highest trading level at $12.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PEPG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.00 and its Current Ratio is at 11.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEPG has reached a high of $16.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.35.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PEPG traded about 41.83K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PEPG traded about 1.05M shares per day. A total of 22.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.06M. Insiders hold about 16.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PEPG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 291.87k with a Short Ratio of 4.21, compared to 9.07k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 1.96%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.76, with high estimates of $-0.6 and low estimates of $-0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.84 and $-4.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-4.17. EPS for the following year is $-2.84, with 3 analysts recommending between $-2.56 and $-3.17.