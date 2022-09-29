Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) closed the day trading at 10.77 up 7.38% from the previous closing price of $10.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1218497 shares were traded. XM reached its highest trading level at $10.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.04.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of XM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 29, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $28.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on January 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 11 when SLTA VI (GP), L.L.C. bought 72,075 shares for $27.90 per share. The transaction valued at 2,010,718 led to the insider holds 2,286,624 shares of the business.

SLTA VI (GP), L.L.C. bought 100,497 shares of XM for $2,866,044 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 2,219,883 shares after completing the transaction at $28.52 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, SLTA VI (GP), L.L.C., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,443 shares for $28.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 242,773 and bolstered with 2,126,823 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XM has reached a high of $48.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.74.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, XM traded about 1.85M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, XM traded about 1.89M shares per day. A total of 582.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.68M. Insiders hold about 19.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for XM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.09M with a Short Ratio of 2.60, compared to 3.94M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.87% and a Short% of Float of 4.10%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.02, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $-0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and $-0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 19 analysts recommending between $0.12 and $-0.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08B, up 32.40% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.78B and the low estimate is $1.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.