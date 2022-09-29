SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) closed at 11.05 in the last session, up 2.41% from day before closing price of $10.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1846689 shares were traded. SITC reached its highest trading level at $11.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.79.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SITC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 62.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on August 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $17 from $15 previously.

On September 23, 2021, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $19.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on March 04, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Lukes David R sold 310,797 shares for $16.59 per share. The transaction valued at 5,155,283 led to the insider holds 1,164,513 shares of the business.

Vesy Christa A sold 35,000 shares of SITC for $590,765 on Mar 29. The EVP & CAO now owns 89,309 shares after completing the transaction at $16.88 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, Fennerty Conor, who serves as the EVP, CFO & Treasurer of the company, sold 9,500 shares for $16.18 each. As a result, the insider received 153,710 and left with 86,533 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SITE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 54.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SITC has reached a high of $17.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.77.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SITC traded on average about 1.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.94M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 213.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 177.91M. Insiders hold about 9.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SITC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.01M with a Short Ratio of 4.58, compared to 5.82M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.75% and a Short% of Float of 5.94%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SITC is 0.52, which was 0.16 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.68.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.28 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $130.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $135M to a low estimate of $126.99M. As of the current estimate, SITE Centers Corp.’s year-ago sales were $121.08M, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $131.78M, an increase of 5.80% less than the figure of $8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $136M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $127.3M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SITC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $539M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $506.45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $523.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $492.34M, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $544.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $566M and the low estimate is $515.24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.