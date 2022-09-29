The name Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s stock clocked out at 46.57, up 2.92% from its previous closing price of $45.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5048925 shares were traded. CNQ reached its highest trading level at $46.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.27.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CNQ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 127.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 19, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $100.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Canadian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNQ has reached a high of $69.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.25.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CNQ traded 3.00M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.27M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.15B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.10B. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CNQ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 24.02M with a Short Ratio of 18.21, compared to 39.06M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.70, CNQ has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.27. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.05. The current Payout Ratio is 35.50% for CNQ, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 04, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.49 and a low estimate of $2.08, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.83, with high estimates of $3.81 and low estimates of $1.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.83 and $7.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.83. EPS for the following year is $8.28, with 9 analysts recommending between $12.72 and $5.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.26B, up 41.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.99B and the low estimate is $18.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -17.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.