The name Cerus Corporation (CERS) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) closed at 3.69 up 7.58% from its previous closing price of $3.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1692048 shares were traded. CERS reached its highest trading level at $3.7200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cerus Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 26, 2020, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on February 26, 2020, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Menard Chrystal sold 10,000 shares for $5.18 per share. The transaction valued at 51,800 led to the insider holds 164,871 shares of the business.

Benjamin Richard J sold 10,000 shares of CERS for $51,194 on Aug 09. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 172,665 shares after completing the transaction at $5.12 per share. On May 10, another insider, Green Kevin Dennis, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 57,335 shares for $4.98 each. As a result, the insider received 285,373 and left with 222,999 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CERS has reached a high of $8.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6308, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2298.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CERS has traded an average of 1.56M shares per day and 1.52M over the past ten days. A total of 176.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 171.38M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CERS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.7M with a Short Ratio of 4.42, compared to 7.82M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.79% and a Short% of Float of 3.91%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.06 and a low estimate of $-0.08, while EPS last year was $-0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.07, with high estimates of $-0.06 and low estimates of $-0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.24 and $-0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.28. EPS for the following year is $-0.23, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.17 and $-0.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $43.42M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $46.71M to a low estimate of $39.3M. As of the current estimate, Cerus Corporation’s year-ago sales were $31.48M, an estimated increase of 37.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CERS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $188.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $160M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $176.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $130.86M, up 35.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $203.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $212.7M and the low estimate is $192.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.