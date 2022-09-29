The name Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s stock clocked out at 12.26, up 0.08% from its previous closing price of $12.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 37463963 shares were traded. PBR reached its highest trading level at $12.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.94.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PBR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2021, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $14.20.

HSBC Securities Downgraded its Buy to Hold on October 14, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Petroleo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBR has reached a high of $15.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.32.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PBR traded 29.62M shares on average per day over the past three months and 29.73M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 6.52B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.20B. Insiders hold about 39.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PBR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.32M with a Short Ratio of 1.50, compared to 15.86M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.79, PBR has a forward annual dividend rate of 6.30. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 30.25%. The current Payout Ratio is 200.80% for PBR, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 26, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 07, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.98 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $1.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.25, with high estimates of $1.6 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.6 and $2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.32. EPS for the following year is $3.45, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.81 and $0.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $135.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $92.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $113.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $83.97B, up 34.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $102.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $147.8B and the low estimate is $73.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.