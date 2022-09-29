The name Workiva Inc. (WK) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) closed at 76.15 up 17.64% from its previous closing price of $64.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+11.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1630267 shares were traded. WK reached its highest trading level at $79.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.40.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Workiva Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 129.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 44.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 44.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on September 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $86.

On May 04, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $120 to $80.

BMO Capital Markets reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on February 23, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $135 to $127.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Herz Robert H sold 750 shares for $103.11 per share. The transaction valued at 77,332 led to the insider holds 74,902 shares of the business.

Herz Robert H sold 1,500 shares of WK for $143,565 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 75,652 shares after completing the transaction at $95.71 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Banarjee Mithun, who serves as the EVP and Chief Customer Officer of the company, sold 7,042 shares for $101.73 each. As a result, the insider received 716,383 and left with 161,653 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 507.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WK has reached a high of $173.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 90.39.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WK has traded an average of 334.53K shares per day and 486.76k over the past ten days. A total of 52.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.69M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.7M with a Short Ratio of 7.38, compared to 2.89M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.18% and a Short% of Float of 5.71%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.25 and a low estimate of $-0.27, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.22, with high estimates of $-0.17 and low estimates of $-0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.52 and $-0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.67. EPS for the following year is $-0.12, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.16 and $-0.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $536M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $529.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $533.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $443.29M, up 20.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $637.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $652M and the low estimate is $623.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.