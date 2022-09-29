There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Ventas Inc. (VTR) can be one of them

The closing price of Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) was 41.25 for the day, up 2.08% from the previous closing price of $40.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2388303 shares were traded. VTR reached its highest trading level at $41.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.43.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VTR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 133.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 114.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on June 30, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $59 from $58 previously.

On June 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $63.

On June 03, 2022, CapitalOne started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $63.CapitalOne initiated its Overweight rating on June 03, 2022, with a $63 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when CAFARO DEBRA A sold 17,400 shares for $56.43 per share. The transaction valued at 981,929 led to the insider holds 767,960 shares of the business.

CAFARO DEBRA A sold 17,400 shares of VTR for $969,584 on May 02. The Chairman and CEO now owns 767,960 shares after completing the transaction at $55.72 per share. On Apr 01, another insider, CAFARO DEBRA A, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 17,400 shares for $62.49 each. As a result, the insider received 1,087,326 and left with 767,960 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ventas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 916.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 85.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTR has reached a high of $64.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.08.

Shares Statistics:

VTR traded an average of 1.74M shares per day over the past three months and 2.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 399.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 397.86M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VTR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.38M with a Short Ratio of 3.00, compared to 6.45M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.60% and a Short% of Float of 2.18%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.14, VTR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.03.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $-0.02, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.01, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $-0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.15 and $-0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.63 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.1B to a low estimate of $1.01B. As of the current estimate, Ventas Inc.’s year-ago sales were $919.19M, an estimated increase of 13.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.05B, an increase of 7.70% less than the figure of $13.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.03B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.83B, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.77B and the low estimate is $4.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.