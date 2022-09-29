There is a good chance 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $8.33 in the most recent trading day, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) closed at 8.97, up 7.68%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2114321 shares were traded. FDMT reached its highest trading level at $9.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.49.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FDMT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.20 and its Current Ratio is at 17.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 22, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.

On January 04, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $30.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on January 04, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 22 when SCHAFFER DAVID sold 1,900 shares for $31.00 per share. The transaction valued at 58,893 led to the insider holds 901,215 shares of the business.

SCHAFFER DAVID sold 22,820 shares of FDMT for $720,156 on Oct 21. The Director now owns 903,115 shares after completing the transaction at $31.56 per share. On Oct 20, another insider, SCHAFFER DAVID, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 11,565 shares for $31.02 each. As a result, the insider received 358,771 and left with 925,935 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 104.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FDMT has reached a high of $34.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.18.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 178.57K shares per day over the past 3-months and 426.65k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 32.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.49M. Insiders hold about 11.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FDMT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.71M with a Short Ratio of 8.15, compared to 2.13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.28% and a Short% of Float of 6.59%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.69 and a low estimate of $-1.07, while EPS last year was $-0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.86, with high estimates of $-0.67 and low estimates of $-1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.58 and $-4.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.33. EPS for the following year is $-3.48, with 4 analysts recommending between $-2.58 and $-4.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FDMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.04M, down -72.40% from the average estimate.