There Is Still Room For Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) closed the day trading at 2.52 down -1.95% from the previous closing price of $2.57. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1047735 shares were traded. SUNL reached its highest trading level at $2.6300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5150.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SUNL, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on October 20, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On October 04, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $6.

On October 04, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $9.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on October 04, 2021, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Parsons Timothy bought 10,000 shares for $4.18 per share. The transaction valued at 41,800 led to the insider holds 83,600 shares of the business.

Potere Matthew bought 20,000 shares of SUNL for $86,200 on Nov 29. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 615,000 shares after completing the transaction at $4.31 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUNL has reached a high of $6.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3458, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7898.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SUNL traded about 623.07K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SUNL traded about 629.13k shares per day. A total of 84.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.30M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SUNL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.61M with a Short Ratio of 5.58, compared to 3.82M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.26% and a Short% of Float of 4.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $-0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.52 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $34.52M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $36.8M to a low estimate of $31.6M. As of the current estimate, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $28.93M, an estimated increase of 19.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUNL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $152.42M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $140.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $148.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $114.74M, up 29.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $179.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $187.4M and the low estimate is $161.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.