There Is Still Room For Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: TCMD) was 8.04 for the day, up 6.63% from the previous closing price of $7.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1077406 shares were traded. TCMD reached its highest trading level at $8.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.60.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TCMD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 90.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BTIG Research Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 07, 2019, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $62.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when REUVERS DANIEL L. sold 1,020 shares for $9.18 per share. The transaction valued at 9,364 led to the insider holds 74,707 shares of the business.

BURKE WILLIAM W bought 4,900 shares of TCMD for $44,835 on Aug 04. The Director now owns 24,436 shares after completing the transaction at $9.15 per share. On May 19, another insider, BURKE WILLIAM W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,100 shares for $10.12 each. As a result, the insider received 11,132 and left with 19,536 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCMD has reached a high of $46.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.31.

Shares Statistics:

TCMD traded an average of 220.34K shares per day over the past three months and 233.87k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.57M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TCMD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.79M with a Short Ratio of 5.71, compared to 2.02M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.00% and a Short% of Float of 11.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.06 and a low estimate of $-0.2, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $-0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.4 and $-1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.81. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.22 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $57.32M to a low estimate of $56.18M. As of the current estimate, Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $49.92M, an estimated increase of 13.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $61.85M, an increase of 7.70% less than the figure of $13.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $63.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TCMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $237.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $237.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $237.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $208.06M, up 14.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $274.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $283.4M and the low estimate is $265.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.