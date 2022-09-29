There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: 3D Systems Corporation (DDD).

In the latest session, 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) closed at 8.69 up 5.98% from its previous closing price of $8.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1660395 shares were traded. DDD reached its highest trading level at $8.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.18.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of 3D Systems Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On March 01, 2022, Lake Street reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $36 to $29.

JP Morgan reiterated its Underweight rating for the stock on March 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Johnson Andrew Martin sold 6,767 shares for $10.06 per share. The transaction valued at 68,076 led to the insider holds 186,221 shares of the business.

HULL CHARLES W sold 26,386 shares of DDD for $288,803 on Jun 08. The EVP & CTO (Regenerative Med) now owns 51,634 shares after completing the transaction at $10.95 per share. On May 26, another insider, KEVER JIM D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $10.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 106,500 and bolstered with 404,672 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, 3D’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DDD has reached a high of $34.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.73.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DDD has traded an average of 1.28M shares per day and 1.43M over the past ten days. A total of 127.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.04M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DDD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.76M with a Short Ratio of 8.67, compared to 12.6M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.02% and a Short% of Float of 12.73%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.01, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $-0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.09 and $-0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.29 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DDD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $602.47M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $588.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $597.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $615.64M, down -2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $659.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $683.9M and the low estimate is $649.11M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.