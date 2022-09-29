There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF).

As of close of business last night, Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s stock clocked out at 36.25, up 4.29% from its previous closing price of $34.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2256426 shares were traded. FNF reached its highest trading level at $36.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.76.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FNF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 03, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $56.

Compass Point Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 20, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $29.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when Shea Peter O Jr sold 13,389 shares for $40.83 per share. The transaction valued at 546,619 led to the insider holds 200,642 shares of the business.

SADOWSKI PETER T sold 22,500 shares of FNF for $919,231 on Aug 19. The EVP, Chief Legal Officer now owns 105,898 shares after completing the transaction at $40.85 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, HAGERTY THOMAS M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 13,663 shares for $40.01 each. As a result, the insider received 546,643 and left with 325,540 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fidelity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FNF has reached a high of $56.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.65.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FNF traded 1.55M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.17M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 278.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 259.90M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FNF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.32M with a Short Ratio of 3.07, compared to 3.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.18% and a Short% of Float of 1.42%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.35, FNF has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.25. The current Payout Ratio is 23.90% for FNF, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 01, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1385:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.7 and a low estimate of $1.46, while EPS last year was $2.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.52, with high estimates of $1.66 and low estimates of $1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.3 and $5.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.99. EPS for the following year is $6.05, with 7 analysts recommending between $6.7 and $5.56.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $3.41B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.87B to a low estimate of $3.14B. As of the current estimate, Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.7B, an estimated increase of 26.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FNF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.64B, down -15.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.41B and the low estimate is $12.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.