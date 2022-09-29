There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX).

In the latest session, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) closed at 12.33 up 21.24% from its previous closing price of $10.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2904424 shares were traded. NNOX reached its highest trading level at $12.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on April 19, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $52.

On September 15, 2020, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $70.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on September 15, 2020, with a $70 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 129.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NNOX has reached a high of $28.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.72.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NNOX has traded an average of 385.39K shares per day and 654.63k over the past ten days. A total of 52.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.21M. Insiders hold about 15.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NNOX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.77M with a Short Ratio of 15.89, compared to 5.82M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.00% and a Short% of Float of 13.85%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.16 and a low estimate of $-0.3, while EPS last year was $-0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.37, with high estimates of $-0.31 and low estimates of $-0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.34 and $-1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.45. EPS for the following year is $-1.3, with 2 analysts recommending between $-1.15 and $-1.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NNOX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.73M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3M, up 801.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $48.95M and the low estimate is $19M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 188.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.