There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY)

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) closed the day trading at 5.00 up 2.88% from the previous closing price of $4.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2240086 shares were traded. JOBY reached its highest trading level at $5.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JOBY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 39.20 and its Current Ratio is at 39.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 28, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.

On April 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $8.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on April 11, 2022, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 27 when Bevirt JoeBen sold 157,428 shares for $5.01 per share. The transaction valued at 787,959 led to the insider holds 54,252,501 shares of the business.

Bowles Gregory sold 32,611 shares of JOBY for $163,130 on Sep 26. The Head of Government Affairs now owns 35,727 shares after completing the transaction at $5.00 per share. On Sep 26, another insider, Bevirt JoeBen, who serves as the CEO and Chief Architect of the company, sold 120,599 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider received 603,574 and left with 54,409,929 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JOBY has reached a high of $10.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.6074, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4302.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JOBY traded about 3.37M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JOBY traded about 2.63M shares per day. A total of 581.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 345.97M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.90% stake in the company. Shares short for JOBY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 37.52M with a Short Ratio of 8.77, compared to 32.35M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.19% and a Short% of Float of 16.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.14, with high estimates of $-0.12 and low estimates of $-0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.45 and $-0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.52. EPS for the following year is $-0.56, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.42 and $-0.69.