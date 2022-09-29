There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB) closed the day trading at 2.24 up 3.23% from the previous closing price of $2.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1187530 shares were traded. NUVB reached its highest trading level at $2.2550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NUVB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 33.60 and its Current Ratio is at 33.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 02, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $2.50.

On May 04, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on May 04, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when Omega Fund V, L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares for $5.60 per share. The transaction valued at 14,000,000 led to the insider holds 20,457,340 shares of the business.

Omega Fund V, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of NUVB for $5,035,000 on Dec 15. The 10% Owner now owns 22,957,340 shares after completing the transaction at $10.07 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, Omega Fund V, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,400,000 shares for $9.80 each. As a result, the insider received 13,720,000 and left with 23,457,340 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUVB has reached a high of $10.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6850, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5957.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NUVB traded about 932.65K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NUVB traded about 795.69k shares per day. A total of 216.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.70M. Insiders hold about 26.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NUVB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.53M with a Short Ratio of 8.38, compared to 17.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.37% and a Short% of Float of 11.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.12 and a low estimate of $-0.15, while EPS last year was $-0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.14, with high estimates of $-0.13 and low estimates of $-0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.51 and $-0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.54. EPS for the following year is $-0.75, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.68 and $-0.93.