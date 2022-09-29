This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG)

In the latest session, Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) closed at 1.84 up 1.10% from its previous closing price of $1.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21956788 shares were traded. LYG reached its highest trading level at $1.8400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7300.

For a deeper understanding of Lloyds Banking Group plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.71.

As of this moment, Lloyds’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58.

Over the past 52 weeks, LYG has reached a high of $3.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1036, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3261.

For the past three months, LYG has traded an average of 10.44M shares per day and 13.62M over the past ten days. A total of 17.55B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.83B. Insiders hold about 81.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LYG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.43M with a Short Ratio of 0.79, compared to 4.29M on Jun 14, 2022.

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LYG is 0.10, from 0.01 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.72%.

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.