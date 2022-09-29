This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Longeveron Inc. (LGVN)

As of close of business last night, Longeveron Inc.’s stock clocked out at 4.27, up 5.96% from its previous closing price of $4.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5216004 shares were traded. LGVN reached its highest trading level at $4.8100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LGVN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.80 and its Current Ratio is at 7.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Clavijo James sold 36,955 shares for $8.26 per share. The transaction valued at 305,248 led to the insider holds 79,619 shares of the business.

Soffer Rock sold 4,000 shares of LGVN for $30,000 on May 24. The Director now owns 672,351 shares after completing the transaction at $7.50 per share. On May 23, another insider, Soffer Rock, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $7.78 each. As a result, the insider received 62,200 and left with 676,351 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 67.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LGVN has reached a high of $45.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.3467, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.7909.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LGVN traded 236.39K shares on average per day over the past three months and 649.99k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.92M. Insiders hold about 16.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LGVN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 36.93k with a Short Ratio of 1.81, compared to 56.51k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.18% and a Short% of Float of 0.79%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.22, with high estimates of $-0.2 and low estimates of $-0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.71 and $-0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.82. EPS for the following year is $-0.93, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.74 and $-1.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LGVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $370k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $760k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.31M, down -41.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.35M and the low estimate is $800k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 42.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.