This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: MRC Global Inc. (MRC)

As of close of business last night, MRC Global Inc.’s stock clocked out at 7.49, up 4.03% from its previous closing price of $7.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1085747 shares were traded. MRC reached its highest trading level at $7.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.16.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MRC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on July 08, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On February 19, 2021, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $7.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when O’Neal Malcolm sold 3,125 shares for $9.61 per share. The transaction valued at 30,031 led to the insider holds 41,605 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRC has reached a high of $13.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.90.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MRC traded 624.08K shares on average per day over the past three months and 925.76k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 83.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.12M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MRC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.34M with a Short Ratio of 3.79, compared to 2.11M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.81% and a Short% of Float of 3.20%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.07 and $0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.9. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.34 and $1.11.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $815.03M. It ranges from a high estimate of $848.3M to a low estimate of $798M. As of the current estimate, MRC Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $686M, an estimated increase of 18.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $842.88M, an increase of 23.00% over than the figure of $18.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $879.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $817M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.67B, up 20.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.66B and the low estimate is $3.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.