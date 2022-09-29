Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP)

The closing price of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) was 36.61 for the day, down -1.40% from the previous closing price of $37.13. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1341045 shares were traded. BIP reached its highest trading level at $37.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.80.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BIP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 30, 2022, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $49.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Brookfield’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIP has reached a high of $46.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.47.

Shares Statistics:

BIP traded an average of 316.27K shares per day over the past three months and 733.61k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 651.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 458.02M. Insiders hold about 42.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BIP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.24M with a Short Ratio of 3.10, compared to 1.11M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.94, BIP has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.17. The current Payout Ratio is 163.40% for BIP, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 26, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 30, 2020 when the company split stock in a 112:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.49. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.26 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.79B, down -0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.17B and the low estimate is $12.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.