Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) closed the day trading at 13.15 up 2.81% from the previous closing price of $12.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3818708 shares were traded. ELAN reached its highest trading level at $13.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.85.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ELAN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on August 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $22 from $37 previously.

On August 16, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $28 to $24.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Sell on July 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when HOOVER R DAVID bought 20,000 shares for $15.18 per share. The transaction valued at 303,614 led to the insider holds 145,000 shares of the business.

Simmons Jeffrey N bought 30,000 shares of ELAN for $436,146 on Sep 09. The PRESIDENT, CEO AND DIRECTOR now owns 30,000 shares after completing the transaction at $14.54 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, Modi Rajeev A., who serves as the of the company, bought 6,700 shares for $14.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,830 and bolstered with 41,157 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELAN has reached a high of $35.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.05.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ELAN traded about 6.15M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ELAN traded about 5.54M shares per day. A total of 488.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 454.50M. Shares short for ELAN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.74M with a Short Ratio of 1.84, compared to 17.55M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.11% and a Short% of Float of 3.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.18 and $1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.14. EPS for the following year is $1.41, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.6 and $1.14.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.18B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.2B to a low estimate of $1.17B. As of the current estimate, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.28B, an estimated decrease of -7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.14B, an increase of 5.60% over than the figure of $-7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.1B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.76B, down -1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.07B and the low estimate is $4.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.