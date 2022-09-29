Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)

The closing price of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) was 11.80 for the day, up 4.89% from the previous closing price of $11.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4485414 shares were traded. PK reached its highest trading level at $11.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.20.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on August 29, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $17 from $20 previously.

On August 16, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $21 to $18.

SMBC Nikko Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on August 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $16.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when ECKERT THOMAS D bought 10,000 shares for $15.12 per share. The transaction valued at 151,250 led to the insider holds 96,637 shares of the business.

Garrett Geoffrey sold 5,000 shares of PK for $76,702 on Jun 14. The Director now owns 36,604 shares after completing the transaction at $15.34 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PK has reached a high of $21.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.02.

Shares Statistics:

PK traded an average of 3.27M shares per day over the past three months and 5.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 228.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 222.19M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.67M with a Short Ratio of 4.85, compared to 14.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.86% and a Short% of Float of 8.13%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.45, PK has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $-0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.29 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $696M to a low estimate of $577M. As of the current estimate, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s year-ago sales were $278.13M, an estimated increase of 136.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.36B, up 81.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.09B and the low estimate is $2.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.