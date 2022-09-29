Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)

The closing price of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) was 37.79 for the day, up 9.22% from the previous closing price of $34.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1125333 shares were traded. TWST reached its highest trading level at $38.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.20.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TWST’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Green Paula sold 8,514 shares for $37.43 per share. The transaction valued at 318,681 led to the insider holds 14,199 shares of the business.

Banyai William sold 1,275 shares of TWST for $53,474 on Aug 22. The now owns 256,779 shares after completing the transaction at $41.94 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, THORBURN JAMES M, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 9,000 shares for $48.51 each. As a result, the insider received 436,635 and left with 38,831 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWST has reached a high of $139.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.14.

Shares Statistics:

TWST traded an average of 983.94K shares per day over the past three months and 971.43k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.49M. Shares short for TWST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.66M with a Short Ratio of 6.34, compared to 6.26M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.84% and a Short% of Float of 11.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.18 and a low estimate of $-1.4, while EPS last year was $-0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.37, with high estimates of $-1.31 and low estimates of $-1.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-4.56 and $-4.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-4.73. EPS for the following year is $-4.54, with 8 analysts recommending between $-3.32 and $-5.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $200M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $193.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $196.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $132.33M, up 48.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $258.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $272M and the low estimate is $250M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.